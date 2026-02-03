Iran to cut off aggressor’s hand if attacked: Lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, he stressed that Iran is seeking the spread of peace and security in the entire region.

Although Iran is ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue, the powerful armed forces of the country are fully prepared to defend the country, he noted.

He pointed to US President Donald Trump's threats of military actions against Iran, noting that Iranian armed forces have fingers on the trigger.

Iranian armed forces in cooperation with the diplomatic apparatus of the country are ready to confront enemy with all their might, he maintained.

In case of any attack against Iran, the powerful armed forces of the country will cut off the hands of the aggressor, Nikzad added.

