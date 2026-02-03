  1. Politics
Feb 3, 2026, 6:15 PM

Iran to cut off aggressor’s hand if attacked: Lawmaker

Iran to cut off aggressor’s hand if attacked: Lawmaker

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad says that Iran is fully prepared for any scenario, emphasizing that the country’s powerful armed forces will cut off hands of aggressor in case of any attack.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, he stressed that Iran is seeking the spread of peace and security in the entire region.

Although Iran is ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue, the powerful armed forces of the country are fully prepared to defend the country, he noted.

He pointed to US President Donald Trump's threats of military actions against Iran, noting that Iranian armed forces have fingers on the trigger.

Iranian armed forces in cooperation with the diplomatic apparatus of the country are ready to confront enemy with all their might, he maintained.

In case of any attack against Iran, the powerful armed forces of the country will cut off the hands of the aggressor, Nikzad added.

MA/6738988

News ID 241383
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News