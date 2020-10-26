Iran condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Iran has strongly condemned the “heinous” bomb attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, which killed a dozen of civilians, including women and children.

“Dear Afghanistan once again was injured by blind terrorism. Afghan students fell victim to ugly violence and an endless war they had never chosen,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted early on Sunday, while posting a photo of the aftermath the explosion.

Zionists must stop arbitrary detention of Palestinians: FM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the Tel Aviv regime to end the arbitrary detention of hundreds of unjustly detained Palestinians and release Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras.

Iran Army Ground Force stages drill in NW border regions

The Iranian Army's Ground Force held a one-day drill in the country's northwestern border regions on Sunday.

The military exercise, codenamed ‘Lovers of Velayat-99’, was held to display the country’s defensive might and the readiness of the armed forces to counter any threat against the Islamic Republic’s security and integrity.

Iran COVID-19 update: 296 deaths, 6,191 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 6,191 COVID-19 infections and 296 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 568,896 with the death toll standing at 32,616.

IRGC protecting NW borders against Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The IRGC Ground Force has dispatched forces, tanks, and equipment to the northwestern country to protect joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia against the ongoing military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As reported, the IRGC forces are stationed in the cities of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan which have joint borders both with the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia to ensure the safety of people and security at the joint borders.

Nation's security, national interests Iran's red line

The Commander of IRGC Ground Force named Iranians' security and national interests as the redlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran establishment. Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks during his visit to border areas in the northwest of the country.

MR