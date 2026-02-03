Turkey's President Erdogan, Saudi crown prince meet in Riyadh

According to Anadolu Agency, President Erdogan expresses determination to take relations between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to 'higher level' via steps to be taken in many areas.

The Turkish president also said that Ankara continues to work for Gaza reconstruction, urging stepped up efforts to end humanitarian crisis.

Turkey will continue to support Syria’s stability and will work in cooperation with Saudi Arabia for Syrian reconstruction, said President Erdogan.

According to the report, the Turkish president and Saudi crown prince also discussed in detail the latest situation in Yemen, developments in East Africa.

MNA