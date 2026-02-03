  1. Politics
Feb 3, 2026, 3:28 PM

Media reports;

Armed boats attempt to intercept vessel in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Western media reported on Tuesday that a group of armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel 16 nautical miles (29.6 km) north of Oman.

A group of armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel 16 nautical miles (29.6 km) north of Oman, Reuters quoted the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations as saying on Tuesday.

The UKMTO said it is investigating the incident, which happened in the inbound Traffic Separation Scheme of the Strait of Hormuz.

Numerous small armed vessels attempted to contact the vessel via VHF radio, but it ignored requests to stop and continued on its planned route, the agency said.

Further details have not been released yet.

