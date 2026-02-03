VP Aref calls for increasing Iran-Oman trade to $5 billion

He made the remarks in his meeting with Omani ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday, emphasizing the enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries to $5 billion.

Turning to the rich historical and cultural bonds between the duo countries, Ared stressed that the amicable relations between Tehran and Muscat have always been established based on the mutual respect and constructive cooperation.

Hailing the position taken by the Sultanate of Oman on the regional issues, the first vice president emphasized the need for expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially science and advanced technologies.

Aref expressed hope that the volume of economic and trade ties between the two countries would increase from the current about $2.5 billion to $5 billion.

Turning to the constructive role of the Sultanate of Oman in strengthening relations between the two countries, he pointed out that the development of cooperation between Iran and Oman will be accelerated in the new term.

Omani envoy to Tehran, for his part, emphasized the firm determination of high-officials of the two countries for the expansion of relations with Iran, noting that Sultan of Oman has mandated to enhance level of bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iran.

Iran and Sultanate of Oman have high potentials to enhance the level of cooperation in all field more than before, he highlighted.

Turning to the stability of positions of Muscat towards Tehran, the Omani envoy stressed that his country backs Iran’s approach towards the regional peace and stability.

