Terrorist act against Iran 'another defeat for US, Israel: MP

He made the remarks in his meeting with Qatar's Ambassador to Iran Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif in Tehran on Tuesday, emphasizing that the recent terrorist acts by the United States and Israel against Iran resulted in another defeat for them.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to develop and expand bilateral relations in all fields.

Lashing out at foreign interference, Azizi considered the United States and Zionist regime a common threat to the regional countries, adding that presence of the United States and foreigners in the region, that are seeking to plunder resources, will not benefit any country.

The chairman termed amicable Tehran and Doha relations at the highest level, noting that Iran will not allow presence of foreign countries to have a destructive impact on the good relations between the two countries.

The Israeli attack of Iranian and Qatari lands indicates its savage and brutal nature, emphasizing the US’s ineffectiveness in confronting these heinous crimes committed against the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent terrorist acts in Iran and described the crimes committed against Iranian people and security forces as continuation of the Zionist regime's shameful defeat during the 12-day war.

Qatari envoy to Tehran, for his part, congratulated the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) celebration, marking the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing the very good historical and cultural relations between the two countries.

Qatar attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields, Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif highlighted.

In conclusion, the two sides emphasized the need for developing and expanding bilateral relations in various cultural, political and economic areas.

