5 states to discuss multipolar policy principles in Eurasia

Russia, Iran, Belarus, North Korea, and Myanmar have agreed to begin consultations on the Eurasian Charter, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, VESTNIK KAVKAZA reported.

The ministry explained that work on the Eurasian Charter began with an initiative at the 2023 Minsk Conference and continued at subsequent forums.

In November 2024, Belarus and Russia finalized the "Joint Vision" document, outlining key points: views on multipolarity, the importance of Eurasia, the principles of a new security architecture, and an action plan for implementing the agreements reached, the report added.

MNA