Iran registers 1,642 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 375,212 with the death toll standing at 21,571.

According to Lari, 3,729 patients are in critical condition while 323,233 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,231,110 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 25.4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 850,917 and recoveries amounting to 17.7 million.

FA/IRN 84021818