Iran open to diplomacy based on mutual respect: FM Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks while attending a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, during which he, along with his deputies and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry, renewed allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini at the late leader’s mausoleum in Tehran.

According to the foreign minister, the benefits of Iran’s resistance will soon become evident in the realm of foreign policy. He said Iran has consistently pursued diplomacy and has not missed any opportunity to secure the rights of the Iranian nation, stressing that all officials are working to ensure and defend those rights.

It is now others who are speaking about diplomacy, provided it is conducted on the basis of mutual respect and for the realization of mutual interests, Araghchi stated.

He emphasized that the Iranian people must be addressed with respect, noting that Iran will respond respectfully to those who do so.

Iran is ready for diplomacy, which has own principles, the foreign minister noted, expressing hope that the results of diplomatic efforts will soon be seen.

MA/TSN