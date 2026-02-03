IRGC chief cmdr. condoles passing of Hassan Nasralla's father

In a message on Tuesday, General Pakpour hailed the late Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah for holding a respected position among the supporters of the resistance and the global Muslim Ummah (nation).

He emphasized that the late Nasrallah was an "honorable, faithful, and esteemed" figure, whose lasting admirable contributions and influence extended beyond his family.

The message highlighted Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah’s influence in raising Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to Press TV.

It stated, "The late Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah’s prominent and lasting role in raising a devoted child, a courageous commander, and a historic leader for the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, stands as a clear manifestation of his faith, insight, and profound understanding of Islam, human dignity, and resistance against oppression and occupation."

The message also touted Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah as a widely respected personality across the Lebanese society, describing him as “a virtuous, patient, and ascetic scholar of great repute."

Martyr Nasrallah’s father was born in al-Bazouriyah, a village near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

Reports on Monday confirmed that he passed away at the age of 90 after a period of illness, more than a year following the martyrdom of his son during Israeli airstrikes against the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Sayyed Abdul Karim’s son had served as Hezbollah’s third secretary-general, leading the Lebanese resistance to unprecedented successes against the Israeli regime, including ending the regime’s 18-year occupation of Lebanon in 2000 and triumphant defense of Lebanon in the face of a wholesale war by Tel Aviv six years later.

MNA