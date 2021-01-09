Iran COVID-19 update: 82 deaths, 5,924 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,280,438 with the death toll standing at 56,100.

According to Lari, 4,686 patients are in critical condition while 1,067,466 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,099,191 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 89,4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,924,096 and recoveries amounting to 64,108,046.

