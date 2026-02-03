Jolani regime forces enter Hasaka under deal with SDF

Security forces affiliated with the Damascus government led by self-declared President Ahmed Sharaa previously known as Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani are expected to arrive in the Kurdish city of Qamishli in northeast Syria on Tuesday as part of an integration agreement between the regime and the SDF.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Jolani regime in Damascus reached a comprehensive agreement last week following weeks of clashes. The deal, brokered by international powers including France and the United States, stipulates that the Kurdish internal security forces (Asayish) will be integrated into the interior ministry.



A convoy of 15 vehicles carrying around 100 members of Jolani regime-affiliated internal security forces arrived in the Kurdish city of Hasaka on Monday. Another convoy reached the besieged town of AIn AL-Arab or Kobane same day, while a similar number of armed personnel are expected to be deployed in Qamishli on Tuesday, Rudaw reported.

MNA