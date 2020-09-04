Iran COVID-19 update: 118 deaths, 2,026 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 382,772 with the death toll standing at 22,044.

According to Lari, 3,695 patients are in critical condition while 330,308 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,331,073 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 26.4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 873,589 and recoveries amounting to 18,679,622.

FA/5015258