Persepolis edge Chadormalu at PGPL

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – The Persepolis of Tehran defeated Chadormalu of Yaza in the 19th matchweek of the Persian Gulf Professional League on Tuesday.
The only goal of the match was scored by Amirhossein Mahmoudi in the minute of 82nd.
With the win, Persepolis moved up to second place, just one point below the leaders Tractor.
MNA
