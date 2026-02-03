Iran FM issues statement after summoning of EU ambassadors

In response to a recent resolution adopted by the European Union against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally summoned the ambassadors of EU member states.

The Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement, saying that "in these summons, the position of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in strongly condemning the unjustified and irresponsible decisions of the Council of Ministers of the European Union was explained and it was emphasized that the action of the European Union is not only a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law in respecting the national sovereignty of states and prohibiting interference in the internal affairs of countries, but is also considered a strategic mistake and an unforgivable insult to the Iranian nation."

"The European Union must be to account for its destructive and illegal policies and behaviors due to the inappropriate and deceitful positions of some of its main members regarding regional developments, especially supporting the Palestinian genocide, approving the crime of the Zionist regime's military aggression against Iran, and also for supporting terrorist acts against the Iranian nation on January 8-9, 2026," the statement read.

"Also, referring to the mission and performance of the IRGC as the defender of Iran's national security and the most effective force against ISIL terrorism, it was stated that the illegal European Union resolution is a dangerous act in international relations, which deals a blow to the principle of the rule of law and also undermines international peace and security and disrupts cooperation in the fight against terrorism. its consequences and outcomes will be felt by European policymakers," the foreign ministry statement added.

The ministry went on tor conclude that "the ambassadors of European Union member states stated that they would convey the issue to the authorities in their respective countries as soon as possible."

