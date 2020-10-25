Global COVID-19 infections surpass 43 million

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 43,031,439 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,156,034 and recoveries amounting to 31,727,675.

The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than half of the total fatalities.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 8,829,951 cases and 230,085 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (7,866,740), followed by Brazil (5,381,224), Russia (1,513,877), Spain (1,110,372), France (1,086,497), Argentina (1,081,336), Colombia (1,007,711), Mexico (886,800), Peru (886,214), UK (854,010), South Africa (714,246) and Iran (568,896), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 156,926 fatalities, followed by India (118,593), Mexico (88,743), the UK (44,745), Italy (37,210), Spain (34,752), France (34,645), Peru (34,095), Iran (32,616), Colombia (30,000), Argentina (28,613), Russia (26,050), South Africa (18,944) Chile (13,892), Indonesia (13,299) Ecuador (12,542), Belgium (10,737), Iraq (10,568) and Germany (10,111).

MR