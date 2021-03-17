Iran COVID-19 update: 65 deaths, 7,802 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,771,115 with the death toll standing at 61,492.

According to Lari, 3,859 patients are in critical condition while 1,514,061 patients have recovered.

So far, 11,912,137 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 121 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,684,236and recoveries amounting to 97,862,275.

RHM/5172002