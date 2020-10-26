US sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past 3 days

The United States reported 60,683 new infections on Sunday, close to the 79,852 and 84,244 new cases of the two previous days.

Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are trending upwards.

Based on the latest data on Monday, The US continues to top the list in terms of infection and fatality with 8,889,179 cases and 230,510 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (7,909,959), followed by Brazil (5,394,128), Russia (1,513,877), France (1,138,507), Spain (1,110,372), Argentina (1,090,589), Colombia (1,015,885), Mexico (891,160), Peru (888,715), UK (873,800), South Africa (715,868) and Iran (568,896), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 157,163 fatalities, followed by India (119,030), Mexico (88,924), the UK (44,896), Italy (37,338), France (34,761), Spain (34,752), Peru (34,149), Iran (32,616), Colombia (30,154), Argentina (28,896), Russia (26,050), South Africa (18,968) Chile (13,944), Indonesia (13,299) Ecuador (12,553), Belgium (10,810), Iraq (10,623) and Germany (10,138).

Over 43,353,000 people have so far been infected with the respiratory disease in the world, of whom 1,159,186 have died and 31,907,258 have recovered.

MR