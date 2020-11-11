COVID-19 claims 462 lives in 24 hours in Iran

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that 3,339 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

She added that the respiratory disease claimed the lives of 462 patients in the course of the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 39,664.

According to Lari, 5,601 patients are in critical condition while 536,105 patients have recovered.

So far, over 5.34 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 51,905,588 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,281,207 and recoveries amounting to 36,455,783.

