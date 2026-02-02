Any aggression would put US, its allies at serious risk

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, made the remarks during a nighttime inspection of the combat readiness of a military unit, according to Mehr News Agency.

Referring to Iran’s long-standing confrontation with US policies, Mousavi said the Iranian nation has consistently resisted Washington’s “hegemonic and aggressive behavior,” forcing repeated setbacks on its adversaries over the past decades.

He pointed to the recent complex, multi-layered, and terrorist-driven unrest, stating that Iran disrupted the enemy's calculations during the confrontation.

Mousavi said that over the past 47 years, Iranians have repeatedly demonstrated that the country “cannot be devoured,” adding that adversaries who fail to learn from past experiences will ultimately face defeat.

The Iranian military chief recalled past conflicts, including the Iran–Iraq war, the recent 12-day war, and unrest in January, saying Iran had countered coordinated plans involving the United States and the Israeli regime.

He emphasized that the motivation and readiness of Iran’s armed forces are at their highest level, warning that even a minor miscalculation by adversaries would “open the way for action,” adding that, in such a scenario, no American personnel would be safe and a regional fire would engulf the United States and its partners.

Mousavi also rejected claims about the possibility of a maritime blockade against Iran, stating that the country’s geographic and geopolitical position makes such a scenario unfeasible.

He said Iran has revised its defense doctrine following the 12-day conflict, shifting toward an offensive doctrine based on rapid and wide-ranging operations, employing fierce military strategies.

Mousavi concluded that Iran, relying on its people, armed forces, and leadership, would not show any negligence in confronting threats and remains fully prepared for retaliatory action if necessary.

