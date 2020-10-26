  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2020, 11:32 AM

'US regime cruel collaborator of coronavirus'

'US regime cruel collaborator of coronavirus'

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry named US regime a 'cruel collaborator' of the deadly coronavirus in Iran.

"Corona's proven deadly, vicious & brutal everywhere, but it's worse in Iran as it has a cruel collaborator: US regime," it wrote in a tweet on Monday.

"US has elevated max pressure to Health Terrorism & targeted Iranian ppl w/ inhuman sanx while they're fighting the pandemic. We'll overcome but NEVER forget," the ministry added.

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,191 COVID-19 infections and 296 deaths due to the disease by Sunday.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on the day, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 568,896 with the death toll standing at 32,616.

The country has been fighting the pandemic under the toughest US sanctions regime. 

HJ/

News Code 165163

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News