Iran COVID-19 update: 125 deaths, 2,213 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 363,363 with the death toll standing at 20,901.

According to Lari, 3,839 patients are in critical condition while 313,058 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,088,313 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 23.8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 817,474 and recoveries amounting to 16,377,700.

