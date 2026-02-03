Gaza death toll reaches 71,803 since Octo 07

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,570.

The ministry announced that bodies of three martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Fifteen people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 529 people have been martyred and 1,462 others have been injured. Also, during this period, the bodies of 717 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble, the report added.

MNA