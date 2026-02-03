Araghchi holds phone call with regional counterpart

Araghchi discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments in separate telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, and Oman.

In those calls, emphasis was placed on strengthening bilateral relations, continuing political consultations, regional cooperation, and close coordination to safeguard regional security and stability.

The Iranian minister expressed his gratitude for the diplomatic initiatives and efforts of Qatar, Turkey, and Oman to de-escalate tensions, emphasizing the importance of the collective efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and secure the nations' common interests.

MNA