  1. Politics
Feb 3, 2026, 9:05 PM

Araghchi holds phone call with regional counterpart

Araghchi holds phone call with regional counterpart

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has held talks with his counterparts from Kuwait, Turkey, and Oman in continuation of his consultations on Tuesday.

Araghchi discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments in separate telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, and Oman.

In those calls, emphasis was placed on strengthening bilateral relations, continuing political consultations, regional cooperation, and close coordination to safeguard regional security and stability.

The Iranian minister expressed his gratitude for the diplomatic initiatives and efforts of Qatar, Turkey, and Oman to de-escalate tensions, emphasizing the importance of the collective efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and secure the nations' common interests. 

MNA

News ID 241390

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News