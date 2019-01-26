TPOI urges IRICA to modify nonoil exports stats

He made the above remark this morning in his weekly press briefing and pointed to the reduced exports’ statistics considering the changes adopted by IRICA in this regard and said, “IRICA is the sole responsible body for announcing nonoil exports’ statistics.”

“We are committed to spend exports currency for importing essential raw materials into the country,” he maintained.

He went on to say that exporters are duty bound to return their exports currency to the country, so that there are limited raw materials at the market that are purchased by exporters at free exchange rate.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Modoudi pointed to the consecutive meetings held in the presence of exporters with regard to the procedure of returning currency to the economy of country and added, “if exporters receive exchange rate within the framework of Nima (an online supervised forex platform created by the CBI for forex transactions) with the aim of exporting goods from the country and/or once relevant exports currency is not returned into the country, problems would be spread in the country such as smuggling narcotic drugs and financing terrorism.”

Trade and business activity in the country should be moved towards transparency, he said, adding, “in this regard, Parliament is also concerned about return of currency and we hope that exporters would return their exports currency to the economy of country swiftly.”

Turning to the change in the field of registering order for importing car into the country and said, “the government has not yet decided for registering order for importing vehicles into the country, so that our priority is importing essential products into the country than vehicles.”

MA/4523700