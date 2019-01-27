Non-oil product exports hits 86 fold in post-Islamic Revolution

The ministry put the Iranian export of non-oil products in the last Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended Mar. 20, 2018) at $46.9 billion, the rate of which hit $540 million in last year of Pahlavi government.

Quantitative increase of economic enterprises and production growth have been cited as one of the main reasons behind considerable 86fold export growth of country’s nonoil products in recent forty years.

The ministry drew a comparison between the number of industrial units before and after the Islamic Revolution, and added, “the number of industrial units hit from 1,503 units in 1978 to 85,076 units in the eight months of the current year (March 21 – Nov. 21).”

Moreover, the number of active mines in the country hit from 195 in early years of the Islamic Revolution to 6,386 units in the eight months of the current year (March 21 – Nov. 21).

The latest statistics show that despite significant 86fold increase of exports of nonoil commodities in the past 40 years, imports of products into the country has currently hit only fivefold, showing a significant decline.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 86,940,000 tons of nonoil products, valued at $33.358 billion, were exported from the country in the nine months of the current year (March 21 – Dec. 21), showing a considerable 5.4 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

