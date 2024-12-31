  1. Culture
Dec 31, 2024, 9:37 PM

Leader calls for 'doubled efforts' by media amid developments

Leader calls for 'doubled efforts' by media amid developments

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has urged the national and local Iranian media to step up their efforts amid the ongoing "global battles."

In a message to the National Media Development Conference held at Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting or IRIB in short, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the unparalleled role of the media in the current global struggles.

"In the realm of media, we must redouble our attention, effort, and innovation," the Leader said.

It was reported earlier today by the local Iranian media that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a speech on Wednesday to mark the commemoration ceremony of the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

MNA/6333222

News ID 226312

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News