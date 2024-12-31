Leader calls for 'doubled efforts' by media amid developments

In a message to the National Media Development Conference held at Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting or IRIB in short, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the unparalleled role of the media in the current global struggles.

"In the realm of media, we must redouble our attention, effort, and innovation," the Leader said.

It was reported earlier today by the local Iranian media that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a speech on Wednesday to mark the commemoration ceremony of the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

MNA/6333222