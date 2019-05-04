15 mega export projects to become operational for identifying target markets

With the implementation of 15 mega export projects, focusing on lucrative market of neighboring countries, identifying professional trade and promoting export of non-oil commodities will be put a top agenda, Modoudi reiterated.

Speaking on the sidelines of Working Group of export promotion of non-oil commodities in Qazvin province, he pointed to the export situation of the country in last year (ended March 20, 2019) and export priorities in the current year (started March 21, 2019) and added, “despite restrictions and pressures created in oil products and gas condensates, we could export more than $44 billion worth of non-oil goods, the rate of which showed a 5.7 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

With the cooperation and coordination made with the private sector, exports situation turned positive in the country, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, deputy minister of industry, mine and trade put the imports capacity of neighboring countries at over $1,100 billion and said, “effective steps should be taken in order to get the lion’s export share of products to neighboring states.”

About $9 billion worth of non-oil products was exported from Iran to neighboring Iraq, recording a 38 percent growth, he said, adding, “accordingly, Iraq was listed among Iran’s top target expert market.”

