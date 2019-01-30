Iran trade balance hits $678mn in 10 months

Volume of foreign trade in the 10 months of current year exceeded $36 billion while trade balance of the country hit $678 million in the same period.

In the same direction, Iran’s non-oil exports in the 10 months of the current year topped $36 billion and hit $36.35 billion at large.

According to the latest IRICA statistics, Iran’s export of non-oil commodities in the same period hit 94,875,000 tons, valued at $36.35 billion.

However, it is observed that Iran’s export of products has increased 2.21 percent during 10 months of current year (March 21-Dec. 21), showing a considerable hike as compared to the same period of last year.

IRICA statistics show that 26,06,000 tons of products, valued at $35.672 billion, was imported into the country in the same period, registering 17.38 and 18.87 percent decline in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s major export products in this period include gas condensates, valued at $3.053 billion, liquefied natural gas, valued at $1.815 billion, liquefied propane, valued at $1.484 billion, methanol, valued at $1.229 billion.

