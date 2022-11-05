Afghanistan to export coal to Iran in near future

Nuruddin Azizi said on Friday that the talks with the Iranian side for the export of coal witness progress, and a contract will be signed in this regard soon.

Azizi said that Iran and Afghanistan are trying to expand the number of exports so that Afghanistan’s trade balance becomes equal.

He also said that all exports of the country, including coal are done according to the prices of the international market, and that there is no reason to worry in this regard.

Talian minister meanwhile has called on the Afghan businessmen who have invested billions of dollars abroad to return their money to Afghanistan and contribute to the development of the country, according to Ariana News.

