Iran’s export of different types of date grows 53% in 10 months

Mahmoud Bazari, the Director General of the Exports Coordination Office at TPOI for Agro Crops and Processing Industries' Products, made the remark on Tuesday, adding “statistics showed that Iran has exported 249,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $258 million, which shows a 27 and 53 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively."

He went on to say that the country exported 196,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $186 million, in 10 months of the past Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2017 – Jan. 21, 2018).

More than $284 million worth of Iranian fresh dates were exported to five main target markets including India, Pakistan, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Turkey in the same period, showing a significant 53 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

With purchasing more than $43 million worth of fresh dates, India claimed the first place in terms of importing this product from the Islamic Republic of Iran, followed by Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

