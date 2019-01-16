Iran calls on Europe to cut tariffs for Iranian goods down to zero

The acting head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Mohammadreza Modoudi made the remarks in a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner.

“We expect that European goverments will take full advantage of their capacities to develop trade ties with Iran, and we propose that they reconsider their tariffs on the import of Iranian goods,” he said. “This move may not make much difference to their trade figures with Iran, but it can send a message to the world, especially the US, that Europe is committed to its cooperation with Iran within the framework of the JCPOA.”

He said the economic war waged by the US does not only target Iran, but it’s the start of future economic wars that could affect the rest of the world.

Modoudi then maintained that the US has made a mistake by deciding to impose sanctions on a country like Iran; he explained that Iran, with 15 neighbors with an annual import amounting to $1000 billion, can maintain and even increase the volume of its trade transactions despite the US sanctions.

He further said that the EU’s promised payment system for facilitating trade with Iran is still inactive, adding that Iran awaits the result of talks between Swiss officials with the US about the fate of the payment mechanism.

