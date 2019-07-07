  1. Economy
Iran exports $11.5bn worth of products in Q1

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammadreza Modoudi said that Islamic Republic of Iran exported $11.5 billion worth of products in the first three months of the current year (March 21 – June 21).

He made the remarks on Sunday at the 2nd National Day of Exports, Insurance and Investment and added, “three-month trade statistics of the country showed that Iran imported $10.2 billion worth of products in the same period, showing an 8.7 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

Accordingly, trade balance of the country in this three-month period in the current year (March 2 – June 21) turned positive, he stated.

Modoudi pointed to the significance of production capacities and export products to finance export and added, “the country gained plenty of foreign exchange resources for many years but these resources were not spent appropriately for promoting export of non-oil commodities.”

He put Iran’s share of gross domestic product (GDP) in the world at 1.2 percent which is meager.

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capacities and potentials to boost exports volume of non-oil commodities, Modoudi emphasized.

