Police seize 2 tons of drugs in southern Iran

Hormozgan province’s Police Chief Brigadier General Azizollah Maleki broke the news, saying that the drugs, which were captured during multiple operations, include 1,398 kg of opium and 635 kg of hashish.

The clashes led to the arrest of 13 smugglers and 6 light and heavy vehicles, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

