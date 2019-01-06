Oil forex revenues to be used for necessity goods import

Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, said in a meeting with the board of governors and members of Iran Chamber of Commerce on Saturday night that the foreign currency obtained from oil revenues will be used for the import of necessity and strategic goods, while other commodities will be imported with forex generated from non-oil exports.

Hemmati maintained that if exporters supplied more foreign currency to Nima (an online supervised forex platform created by the CBI for forex transactions), the currency rate would become more balanced in the market.

Meanwhile, deputy head for currency affairs, Gholamreza Panahi, said at the meeting that exporters have carried out about 29 billion euros worth of transactions in the last nine months, and the CBI has supplied about 22 billion euros and Nima about 7 billion euros for imports.

