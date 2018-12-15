Iran’s exports to Persian Gulf nations exceed $6.5bn in 8 month

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Costumes Administration show Iran’s exports to Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait surpassed $6.5 billion during the period, indicating a 38% in value compared with the similar time span of last year.

Last year’s eight-month exports to the same destinations stood at $4.701 billion.

The UAE was Iran’s top export destination among Persian Gulf nations. The country imported 11.06 million tons of goods from Iran worth $5.09 billion.

Other top destinations were respectively, Oman with 1.568 million tons of goods worth $584 million, Kuwait with 2.36 million tons worth $184.64 million, Qatar with 922,977 tons of commodities worth $180.6 million, and Bahrain with 4,497 tons of goods worth $8.33 million.

Iran’s non-oil trade with Persian Gulf littoral states totaled $23.89 billion in the last Iranian year (ended in March).

The country mainly exports gas condensate, liquefied natural gas, low density oil, hydrocarbon gases, hydrocarbons, copper cathode, tomatoes, iron and non-alloy steel ingot, household cleaning detergents, bitumen, ice cream, iron/steel pipes, semi-finished iron/non-alloy steel products, floorings, and watermelons to these states.

