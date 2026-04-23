Iran's nuclear bomb narrative ‘a fabrication’: FM spox

Speaking in an interview aired on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that the concerns raised about Iran's nuclear program lack any real basis.

"For more than two decades, the world has been terrorized by the narrative of Iran's nuclear bomb; while this issue has been more of a political fabrication for pressure than a reality," he said.

"Nevertheless, Iran once entered negotiations and reached an agreement precisely to address these very claims," he added.

Baghaei said despite the US-Israeli aggression in June, the decision was made to engage in a negotiation process.

Despite the events of June when the US and Israel waged on unprovoked terrorist war on Iran, the decision was made to enter the negotiation process, and in the final round, an agreement was reached on some key parameters for an initial understanding, he said, according to Press TV.

From the other side's perspective, these parameters were aimed at addressing their concerns, while from Iran's perspective, they were designed to guarantee Iran's nuclear rights, Baghaei explained.

"Based on that, at the proposal of the other side, it was agreed to hold a meeting in Vienna with the presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss the technical dimensions of the issue," Baghaei said. "That was the last joint agreement between the two sides."

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian officials and commanders.

‎Iranian armed forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.‎‎

MNA