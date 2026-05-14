Iran’s Bagheri meets Kyrgyz top security official in Bishkek

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Bagheri has travelled to Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to participate in the prestigious event of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The 21st meeting of security council secretaries from SCO member states convened in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.



The summit focuses on strengthening cooperation against terrorism, extremism, arms and drug trafficking, and human smuggling, while also addressing current regional security challenges.

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