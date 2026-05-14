UAE directly involved in aggression against Iran: Araghchi

He made the remarks during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

In response to the unfounded and baseless claims of Emirati representative in the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat stated, “In fact, I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the act of aggression against Iran. When the war of aggression began against Iran, they (UAE) refused to even condemn it.”

The Emirati officials did not even condemn the brutal attack on the Elementary School in Minab on the very first day of the aggression (February 28); an attack in which more than 170 innocent students were killed, he said, adding, “In addition to not condemning the principle of the aggression, the UAE later actively participated in this act of aggression; by providing military bases, airspace, land and facilities to the US and the Israeli regime.”

The United Arab Emirates provided all kinds of intelligence facilities, etc. to the Israelis and Americans to attack Iranian people, Araghchi criticized.

“Even though they (UAE) are our neighbors and we consider them brothers and friendly neighbors, unfortunately they decided to side with the Israelis and Americans in this aggression,” he regretted.

“However, Iran did not attack the UAE. We only targeted US military bases and installations in the UAE, which unfortunately are located on UAE’s soil, and we targeted US forces and defense systems, and the more they attacked us, the more we defended ourselves,” Iranian foreign minister continued.

“I didn’t name the UAE in my statement for the sake of unity. But the truth is that the UAE was directly involved in the aggression against my country. When the attacks started, they didn’t even issue a condemnation," Araghchi reiterated.

Addressing the Emirati official, Araghchi said, "If you want Israel to provide your security, this is the result. If you want America to provide your security, this is the result you are complaining about now. Therefore, I strongly advise my brothers in the Emirates to reconsider their policy towards Iran."

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi had allowed its territory to be used to fire artillery and equipment against his country.

Araghchi also noted that it had been revealed just the day before that Netanyahu had travelled to the UAE during the war, adding that it had become clear the UAE had taken part in the strikes—and perhaps even acted directly against Iran, underlining that there was no doubt the UAE had been an active partner in that aggression.

Iran's top diplomat called for a fair stance, stating that if the participating country wished to adopt a just position, he believed the aggression by the United States, Israel, and the UAE against his country must be condemned.

MNA/6829819