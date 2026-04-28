Global consensus in opposition to Iran ‘non longer in place’

Addressing the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) event, Grossi said, “We have to be reminded of the fact that until 2016 or 2017, resolutions at the UN Security Council on Iran were adopted by consensus without a vote.”

“I think this question allows us to be reminded that that consensus is gone. And I don’t see it coming back, perhaps for a long, long time. And it doesn’t apply only to Iran in this capacity of the Security Council to find a common denominator,” he added.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Grossi had said efforts to end the war between Tehran and Washington are a ‘complex process’ and that it is important to allow this process to continue.

“I think it is very important that the opportunity for peace be provided,” he noted.

The Associated Press reported that Grossi, who is currently a candidate for the position of UN Secretary-General, said that any peace agreement between Tehran and Washington should include the IAEA and its monitoring of Iran’s nuclear program from the outset.

MNA