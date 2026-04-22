Iranian ambassador to Islamabad meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

The meeting came hours after the US President announced a unilateral extension of the ceasefire with Iran.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office, Amiri Moghadam called for talks on the current situation in the region and peace efforts.

Last night, after it became clear that the talks between Tehran and Washington, which were expected to be held in Islamabad today, would not take place, Trump announced in a post on social media that he had extended the ceasefire for an indefinite period "at the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif" and until Iranian officials can come up with a unified proposal,"

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said earlier today, in response to a question about the next round of talks with the United States, "Diplomacy is a tool for ensuring national interests and security, and Tehran will take action when the necessary and logical grounds are available to use this tool to materialize national interests and consolidate the achievements of the Iranian nation."

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