US will be defeated in war against Iran: Rear Admiral Sayyari

Speaking during his visit to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) and meeting with Head of the organization Abuzar Qorban Shiroodi on Thursday, he said that the US defeat of war against Iran will go down in the history.

Regarding the transfer of the martyrs of Dena Destroyer to the country, Sayyari appreciated the unflinching efforts of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran in this regard.

Turning to the magnificent funeral held for martyrs of the Dena Destroyer, he pointed out that the presence of the noble people of the country at the funeral ceremony of martyrs of the Dena Destroyer was very epic and manifestation of the people's appreciation for the bravery of these dears.

He then referred to the presence of Army at the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, adding, “As martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that first presence of the army's strategic naval force in the Mediterranean Sea, despite all the sanctions and restrictions, shook the world, and when you cross the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, etc., the enemies and countries in the region will be buzzing like bees, and this is inspiring for the countries in the region."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari pointed to the US war in Vietnam and Venezuela, which was able to achieve its sinister goals through assassination, coup, and sabotage, emphasizing that the United States will be defeated in the war with Iran due to the bravery and steadfastness of the powerful Armed Forces and unwavering support of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, and Iran’s defeat of US in the war will go down in history.

Referring to the high social resilience of the Iranian people in the conditions of the imposed war, he said that this high resilience of the people in the current conditions makes the duty of state officials heavier, and they must be grateful for this national unity and cohesion of the people.

On February 28, the United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, during which then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials were martyred.

Iranian Armed Forces responded with weeks of missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli military positions in the occupied territories and the Persian Gulf region, inflicting heavy damages in 100 waves of counterattacks over a period of 40 days.

MNA/6829672