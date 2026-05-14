Nearly 90 killed as storm lashes India's Uttar Pradesh

Storms are common in the northern state during the hot season from March to June, before monsoon rains bring respite, Reuters news agency reported.

Television images showed trees and billboards uprooted by gusts of wind ⁠in Wednesday's ‌storm, sending some crashing into cars amid clouds of ⁠dust and debris that blew down wooden furniture at roadside stalls.

"About 89 people were killed because of the storm, lightning, and rain-related incidents," said the official, who sought anonymity because of lack of ‌authorization to speak to the media.

Some deaths were caused by falling trees and the ⁠walls of homes, a state relief official told Reuters, without giving immediate details of rescue efforts.

Senior government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the report added.

MNA