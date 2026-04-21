  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2026, 5:53 PM

Iran rejects UAE’s baseless accusations

Iran rejects UAE’s baseless accusations

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman has condemned the groundless accusations leveled by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the arrest of several individuals in the Arab country on unfounded pretexts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the UAE’s move to detain a number of people on vague and groundless excuses.

He stated that raising such unfounded claims and engaging in anti-Iranian narratives cannot divert attention from the direct responsibility of sponsors and supporters of US and Israeli aggressors in the military onslaught against Iran.

Baghaei stressed that such deflection would not help build confidence among regional countries, calling on the UAE government to respect human rights and human dignity, avoid retaliatory behavior, and return to the principle of good neighborliness.

MNA

News ID 243855

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