IRGC Aerospace cmdr.’s message to Iran Natl. Soccer Team

In a message on Wednesday, General Mousavi addressed the national team, known as Team Melli.

“The zealous children of the Iranian national football team,” he wrote. “True support is the good wishes of the dear Iranian nation.”

He added, “May the memory of (former IRGC commander) Martyr (Hossein) Salami be honored, who advised, ‘If you want to win the cup, play as a team.’”

General Mousavi concluded by saying, “We are all Team Iran.”

The Iranian national football team, currently ranked 20th in the FIFA standings, has qualified for the 2026 World Cup as the second representative from Asia.

The team will participate in the premier international football competition for the seventh time.

MNA/TSN