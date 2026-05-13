Naim Qassem says thanksful to Iran's support

Qassem made the comments in a message to Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the director of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries (Hawza), in return for his letter earlier this month where Arafi lauded the unity of the Resistance Axis.

What follows is the text of the message republished from Al-Manar English website:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To His Eminence, Director of the Iranian Religious Seminaries, Ayatollah Sheikh Ali Reza Arafi — may Allah preserve you.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

We thank you for your message, in which you expressed care, love, and support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, its Islamic Resistance, and its steadfast and mujahid people.

In Lebanon, we face a savage “Israeli” enemy that seeks expansion, occupation, and the confiscation of the decision-making power of the peoples of our region, just as it does in occupied Palestine and Jerusalem [Al-Quds]. It is backed by oppressive and tyrannical American arrogance with all its strength and capabilities, amid complete global silence and complicity from parts of the West in submission to this enemy.

Nevertheless, throughout Hezbollah’s history, together with all honorable resistance fighters from various groups, we confronted the “Israeli” enemy until we expelled it from our land in the year of liberation in 2000. Unable to bear defeat, it repeated its aggression in 2006 for thirty-three days and was defeated. It attacked once again with a treacherous aggression that led to the martyrdom of the Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may he be pleased), along with commanders and honorable martyrs, as well as immense sacrifices by the fighters, the people, homes, and villages in September 2024. We confronted it through the “The Formidable in Might” battle. Then it renewed its aggression today, beginning on March 2, and we confronted it through the “Battle of the Devoured Straw.” The Resistance and its people proved that they are immune to occupation; they will neither surrender to it nor allow it to achieve its objectives, Allah willing.

Despite the great sacrifices, the enemy will ultimately face nothing but despair, the cessation of aggression, withdrawal from our occupied land, the liberation of captives, and the end of the pretexts for aggression. Through its crimes and aggression, it will achieve neither stability nor any future horizon:

“Allah has decreed: ‘I and My messengers shall surely prevail.’ Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might.”

The support of the Islamic Republic of Iran since Hezbollah’s founding in 1982 by the decision of Imam Khomeini (may his secret be sanctified), followed by continued support under the supervision of Imam Khamenei (may his secret be sanctified), and through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, particularly the Quds Force, enabled us to liberate southern Lebanon in 2000 and to confront repeated aggression until today. This came within an atmosphere of support and endorsement from the dear Iranian people.

We thank Iran for bearing many burdens as a result of supporting our rights to land, dignity, and honor.

The savage American-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to strike the banner of liberation, independence, and support for the oppressed, Palestine, and Jerusalem [Al-Quds]. However, the courageous confrontation by the Iranian people, its armed forces, and its wise leadership under Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba (may Allah protect him), along with the influential role of the scholars, will — Allah willing — achieve a glorious victory that will usher in a new phase for our region and the world:

“Indeed, their [awaited] date is the morning. Is not the morning near?”

We ask Allah to grant victory to the Islamic Republic of Iran and all resistance forces in our region, and to lift the hardship from our nation, especially the sacrificing and noble Palestinian people.

I renew my thanks to Your Eminence, and through you to the religious seminaries, the honorable scholars, and the beloved and dear people of Iran.

His Eminence Director of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries, Ayatollah Sheikh Alireza Arafi / May God protect you.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

We thank you for your letter in which you express concern, love, and support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, its Islamic Resistance, and its steadfast, struggling people.

In Lebanon, we face a savage Israeli enemy that seeks expansion, occupation, and the confiscation of the decision-making of the peoples of our region, as it does in occupied Palestine and Jerusalem. It is supported by unjust and tyrannical American hegemony with all its power and capabilities, amid complete global silence and complicity from some in the West, in submission to this enemy.

Nevertheless, the history of Hezbollah and all the honorable resisters from various sides confronted the Israeli enemy until they expelled it from our land in the year of liberation, 2000. It could not bear the loss, so it repeated its aggression in 2006 for thirty-three days and was defeated. It attacked again with a brutal aggression that led to the martyrdom of the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), the commanders, and the righteous martyrs, and great sacrifices from the fighters, the people, homes, and villages in September 2024. We confronted it with the “Baalbek Fury” battle.

Then it repeated again, starting on 2 March, and we confronted it with the “Eaten Chaff” battle. The Resistance and its people proved unyielding to occupation; it will not surrender to it, nor will it achieve its goals, God willing.

Despite the great sacrifices, the enemy will have nothing left but despair, stopping the aggression, withdrawing from our occupied land, releasing the prisoners, and ceasing the pretexts for aggression. It will not achieve stability or a horizon through its aggression and crimes: _“Allah has decreed: I and My messengers shall surely prevail. Indeed, Allah is Powerful, Almighty.”_

The support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Hezbollah since its founding in 1982, by the decision of Imam Khomeini (may his soul be sanctified), and then the continued support under the supervision of Imam Khamenei (may his shadow endure), through the “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” and especially the “Quds Force,” enabled us to liberate South Lebanon in 2000 and confront repeated aggression until now; all within an atmosphere of support and backing from the dear Iranian people.

We thank Iran for bearing many burdens as a result of supporting our rights to land, dignity, and honor.

The brutal U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran aims to strike down the banner of liberation, independence, and support for the oppressed, Palestine, and Jerusalem. But the courageous confrontation of the Iranian people, its armed forces, and its wise administration under the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba (may his shadow endure), and the influential role of the scholars, will — God willing — achieve a decisive victory for a new phase in our region and the world: _“Indeed, their promised time is the morning. Is the morning not near?”_

We ask God to grant victory to the Islamic Republic of Iran and all the resistance forces in our region, and to lift the affliction from our nation, especially the sacrificing and dear Palestinian people.

I renew my thanks to Your Eminence, and through you to the Islamic seminaries, the honorable scholars, and the beloved and dear people of Iran.

MNA