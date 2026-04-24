  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2026, 9:50 AM

Iran slams US endorsing of assassinations amid fragile truce

Iran slams US endorsing of assassinations amid fragile truce

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson lashed out at US President Donald Trump for sharing a post advocating the assassination of Iranian officials who oppose an agreement with the US, calling the move 'a deep moral collapse'.

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei decried the endorsement of rhetoric calling for killing the Iranians who reject a deal, arguing that such actions reflect a shift by the United States from its claimed values toward the promotion of violence and extremism, and raising questions about a profound moral failure.

“The President of the United States has reposted a statement from an individual openly calling for ‘killing the ones who don't want a deal’,” he underlined.

“The United States, which once presented itself as a cradle of democracy, freedom, and human values, now appears to become a promoter of terrorism, murder, and mass violence,” the Iranian spokesman added.

“What should one call this, if not a profound moral failure?” Baghaei stated.

His comments came after Trump shared a post by The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen, who has called for the killing of Iranian officials that do not want an agreement with the US. The columnist claimed that if there are two groups in Iran—one that seeks a deal and one that does not—then, “let’s kill those who do not want a deal.”

MNA

News ID 243918

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