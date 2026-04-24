Significant unity among Iranians shatters enemy ranks: Leader

In a message republished on X account late on Thursday, the Leader wrote, "Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy.”

The unprecedented solidarity and unity among Iranian people disrupted the calculations of those seeking to undermine the Islamic Republic, the Leader highlighted.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei stressed the need to express gratitude for this divine blessing through concrete actions, affirming that such efforts will render national cohesion “greater and more steely,” while leaving the enemies “more wretched and diminished.”

The Leader also drew attention to the enemy’s ongoing psychological warfare, warning, “The enemy’s media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine the national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition.”

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message comes at a critical juncture as the Islamic Republic of Iran stands resilient against multifaceted aggressions, including sanctions, threats, and propaganda campaigns orchestrated by the United States, the Zionist regime and their Western allies.

Earlier on Thursday, the three heads of Iran's executive, legislative, and judicial branches issued a collective response to US President Donald Trump, denouncing his remarks about “divisions between extremists and moderates” in Iran as unwarranted provocations.

MNA