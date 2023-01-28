Timely reporting on Azeri embassy incident foiled enemy plot

Hojjatuleslam Seyyed Mohammadreza Mirtajoldini, who is a member of the parliamentary friendship group between Iran and Azerbaijan, said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns this incident and considers it against the neighborly and diplomatic principles."

He highlighted that there was no planning before the attack and as it was reported, the gunman had a very personal motive for the shooting.

"The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and all its neighbors, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, are friendly relations based on mutual interests and mutual respect, and no country or party outside of this framework should be allowed to cause division and play a negative role in the path of relations. Of course, the diplomatic apparatus of the two countries must be vigilant against any plots," Hojjatuleslam Mirtajoldini further noted.

He said Iran strongly condemns the armed attack in the embassy, saying that the judicial and security official must intensify efforts to investigate the issue and report the results to the public.

The senior lawmaker continued to say that "proper and timely reporting and the presence of military and political officials at the scene and visiting the wounded prevented the enemies from advancing their wrong interpretations of the incident and showing the reality in a different way."

MNA