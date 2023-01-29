Azerbaijan reportedly to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday

The statement comes days after a gunman attacked the Azerbaijan Republic Embassy in Tehran and killed the head of the security team in the embassy and injured two other members of the team before he was apprehended.

After interrogating the suspect, the Iranian foreign ministry as well as the judicial and security officials stressed that he had carried out the attack for very personal and family reasons.

In a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday night, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi offered condolences over the incident and said that the governments of Iran and Azerbaijan do not allow their relations to be influenced by the insinuations of the ill-wishers of the two nations.

Aliyev, for his part, thanked the Iranian President for expressing sympathy with Azerbaijan, saying that it was an unexpected crime, but the cooperation between the two countries in this field should be so strong that no one can find an opportunity to disturb the friendly relations of the two countries under the pretext of such incidents.

